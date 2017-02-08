Crews on-scene of tractor-trailer rollover in West Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crews on-scene of tractor-trailer rollover in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A tractor-trailer rollover may cause some delays for those looking to get to I-91 from the Mass. Pike.

Mass. State Police said that the tractor-trailer is currently on the connector road from exit 4 of the Mass Pike to I-91 near the Holyoke-West Springfield line.

Minor injuries have been reported.

State Police did note that traffic is getting through the area.

