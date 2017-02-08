Mountain Rd. in Easthampton to close Thursday due to storm

A portion of a busy road that connects Holyoke and Easthampton will be closing due to the expected snowfall.

Easthampton Police said that Mountain Road - also known as Route 141 - will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and will remain closed for the duration of the storm.

Police noted that Log Cabin and Tavern on the Hill would be still open for business.

