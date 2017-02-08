Local stores busy ahead of Thursday's storm

People across western Massachusetts are already getting ready for the incoming storm.

Local grocery stores are packed with customers picking up the essentials for what could be the first big storm of the season.

Lots of people were at the Big Y in West Springfield picking up food to prepare for the snowstorm.

Local cities and towns are prepared too with many already issuing parking bans.

We spoke to customers who told us this is just the best way they know how to prepare for a typical New England storm.

Many are also picking up bottled water and other customers tell us they just came to do their weekly food shopping and were surprised to see the store so busy on a Wednesday morning.

Big Y told us the stores across western Massachusetts have been busy all morning.

"With the prediction yesterday, just automatically wanna come in and stock up on all the essentials not to mention storm essentials like rock salt, windshield wash, just to make sure they're weathered and ready for the storm," said Doug Zimmerman of Big Y.

Zimmerman said that people have been picking up everything from milk and bread to comfort foods.

We spoke to one customer who is picking up ingredients to make sauce and soup while she's snowed in tomorrow.

People across the region are also buying more than just food. They're also purchasing snow prep essentials from hardware stores.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.