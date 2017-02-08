MassDOT advises drivers to stay off the road Thursday during snow storm

A significant snow storm is set to impact the state Thursday and the MassDOT is advising drivers to stay off the roads.

They made the announcement Wednesday saying the storm could bring as much as 12 inches of snow to locations throughout the state.

“Safety is our greatest priority, and as this snow storm is expected to create potentially hazardous conditions for the morning and evening commutes, we encourage all travelers to make safe and smart decisions and avoid heading out onto the roadways if they are able to," explained Highway Administrator Thomas Tinlin.

Because the snow will become heavy quickly, and last throughout the day, drivers should expect decreased visibility and braking time on the roads.

If you must head out, leave early so you're not in a rush, and take your time getting to your destination.

If you come across a plow, the MassDOT says, "Don't Crowd the Plow" and stay behind snow removal equipment.

For updates on road and traffic conditions in Massachusetts, drivers can:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions on I-90 and other roads.

Visit mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions and MassDOT’s efforts to treat major highways throughout the Commonwealth.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Other important winter driving tips include:

Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights – even the hood and roof- before driving (start with the tailpipe).

Leave plenty of room for stopping.

Remember the posted speed limits are for dry pavement.

Use brakes carefully. Brake early. Brake correctly. It takes more time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Bridge decks freeze first. Due to the difference in the exposure to air, the surface condition can be worse on a bridge than on the approach road.

Exit ramps are an even greater challenge during the winter since they may have received less anti-icing material than the main line.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows – stay back at least 200 feet and don’t pass on the right.

Most importantly please remember to slow down. Also, seat belts should be worn at all times – it’s the law.

For more safe driving tips click here!

