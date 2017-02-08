MassDOT advises drivers to stay off the road Thursday during snow storm

A significant snow storm is set to impact the state Thursday and the MassDOT is advising drivers to stay off the roads.
They made the announcement Wednesday saying the storm could bring as much as 12 inches of snow to locations throughout the state.
“Safety is our greatest priority, and as this snow storm is expected to create potentially hazardous conditions for the morning and evening commutes, we encourage all travelers to make safe and smart decisions and avoid heading out onto the roadways if they are able to," explained Highway Administrator Thomas Tinlin.
Because the snow will become heavy quickly, and last throughout the day, drivers should expect decreased visibility and braking time on the roads.
If you must head out, leave early so you're not in a rush, and take your time getting to your destination.
If you come across a plow, the MassDOT says, "Don't Crowd the Plow" and stay behind snow removal equipment.
For updates on road and traffic conditions in Massachusetts, drivers can:
Other important winter driving tips include:
