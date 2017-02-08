Local supermarkets prepare for a busy day ahead of the storm

Stores across Western Mass. were packed with people stocking up for storm essentials.

Some stores added extra staff to deal with the influx.

Store managers at the Big Y in West Springfield said they expect it to get even busier when people get out of work on Wednesday as they get ready for the biggest snow storm this season.

"It's always eggs, milk, bacon, all the usual things, because you think you're gonna run out of food and it won't be there. You can't go shopping tomorrow," said Karen Hunter of East Longmeadow.



Some say picking up those item is how you prepare for a typical New England snowstorm.

Big Y told Western Mass News that their stores have been packed with customers on Wednesday.

Residents are picking up the New England snowstorm essentials such as milk, bread and eggs and bottled water.



"With the prediction yesterday people just automatically wanna come in and stock up on all the essentials. Not to mention storm essentials like rock salt and windshield wash, just to make sure they're weathered and ready for the storm," said Assistant Store Manager Doug Zimmerman.



He said people have been picking up a variety of essentials.

"There's just no end to what they throw in their carriage while they're shopping in preparation of this snowstorm, they just wanna have the food in the house," Zimmerman continued.

"I want water, especially. That's my primary thing, water and meat," said Josephine Hightower of Springfield.



Others, seem to not be so worried about the essentials, but instead look for things to cook while they're snowed in.



"I love making my own sauce. Pasta is my food for when it's bad out, and soup," Hightower noted.



There are a lot of people that have to go out and brave the winter weather on Thursday.



"I have to work unfortunately in the horrible weather coming but I'm gonna try and get out a little early or something for the snow," said Michael Marshall of West Springfield.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.