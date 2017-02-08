Leaders seek out new name for the Pioneer Valley

Local leaders rolled out a new regional brand for Western Massachusetts with their sights set on drawing in new visitors.

Western Massachusetts is a gem of the commonwealth that brings in visitors every year

From sports attractions, to amusement park thrills there’s a lot to try, taste, and see.

"There’s a lot to do here but its very central, so you can get to New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Boston, and Providence all within a couple hours," said Brendon Holland of Springfield.

But local officials are updating the regional brand from the pioneer valley to ‘West Mass.’

"We realized that Pioneer Valley made people think of the Midwest, and covered wagons, and it just wasn’t really working so we needed to make a change," said Michele Goldberg of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The economic development council of Western Massachusetts, along with the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau teamed up.

"It just wasn’t resonating outside of our market. And our job is to bring people in from out of the market," Goldberg continued.

The two agencies hope that the brand will draw in new business opportunities and recruit employees to the area.

They have invested about $80,000 into the project so far and there is still a lot left to be done to solidify the brand.

Some residents are little unsure about the name change.

I prefer the Pioneer Valley myself,” said Mark Gilbert of Springfield.

Whether you call it the Pioneer Valley or West Mass. there is a rich history of innovation rooted.

We’re the pioneer valley for a reason,” said Joshua Gibbs of Springfield.

