One person transported following crash at UMass

Emergency crews were called to an accident scene at UMass Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

The two car crash happened on Commonwealth Ave. across from the Honors College.

Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, told Western Mass News they received the call at 2:20 p.m.

"There was no entrapment, but they did have to pull the occupants out of the car," explained Nelson.

One occupant was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton with "minor injuries."

Both cars involved in the crash ended up with significant damage.

