Easthampton police announce road closures in preparation of winter weather

Residents in Easthampton are keeping a close eye social media posts from their police department as the winter weather moves in.

Cars are moving down Mountain Road but that won’t be the case on Thursday.

Police posted a message to their social media account on Wednesday that the road will be closed throughout the storm.

Residents like Jamie Brelsford say she enjoys the posts as they keep her and others alike aware of what’s going on.

"I follow their Facebook page and look everyday to see what the status is," said Brelsford.

Off the Map Tattoo Shop in downtown said they have been watching the weather and checking for updates.

"Luckily we already know it's going to be closed at 9 a.m. on Thursday so we could call our clients to give themselves some extra time,” said Kaden, the Suprenant of Off the Map Tattoo.

Kaden said that while the city does a great job of cleaning up, it can be tough for out-of-town customers to make their way downtown and parking is another challenge.

"The mountain can be scary especially in weather so I know they do it for a reason we will get through it,” Kaden continued.

Jamie drives Mountain Road each day to get to work and she said while a detour is out of the way, it’s for an important reason.

"If they are going to close it it's for safety reasons so that is more important to me than having the road open,” Brelsford said.

There is a parking ban in Easthampton from 6 a.m. until noon on Friday.

