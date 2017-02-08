Mayor Sarno sounds off on refugee crisis

Springfield Mayor Sarno takes aim at those re-settlement agencies who are bringing refugees to Western Massachusetts with the thought of placing them in Springfield.

The mayor wants them to know that as far as he's concerned, Springfield is off-limits.

Mayor Domenic Sarno makes it clear again that Springfield doesn't have enough room and resources for any more refugee families.

"This wears on the city budget, this wears on the taxpayers,” said Mayor Sarno.

The mayor's comments come after word from the Jewish Family Service on Western Mass. that more refugee families are expected to arrive soon in the area.

Jewish Family Service said that one family and one individual will be resettling in West Springfield and Westfield, and not Springfield.

Locations for future refugees are not known right now.

But as far as their future is concerned, Mayor Sarno said the city has done enough.

"We are a caring city I am empathetic but I have to be concerned about our residents needs,” said Mayor Sarno.

Residents have mixed feelings on the mayor's statement that Springfield can't take any more refugees.

"I believe as a nation that we should be welcoming the people who experience struggles in their home country. That's kind of what America's been about since the beginning,” said Gabreiel of Springfield.

"I agree we don't have enough room we have to take care of our people first,” said Suzanne of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno also asks for accountability and follow through with those agencies resettling refugees in the area and asks other communities to step up.

"You can't continue to concentrate poverty on top of poverty,” Mayor Sarno noted.

The Jewish Family Service told Western Mass News that the refugees coming into Western Massachusetts that the family, and individual we spoke about, have been previously approved and are already in the pipeline for resettlement.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.