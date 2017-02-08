Public transportation services shut down routes for Thursday's storm

Peter Pan buses has canceled all of their services North of New York in preparation for Thursday’s storm.

They are changing their travel plans in order to ensure everyone is safe.

“Our main goal is to never bring passengers to one place without being able to transport them back so we're not just looking out for the safety of our drivers but we're looking for all of our passengers,” said Danielle Veronesi, the Director of Marketing for Peter Pan Buses.

The bus company is reaching out to all of their customers who booked buses for Thursday to help rearrange travel plans.

They have a team watching the weather to be sure everyone gets to their destination safe.

“What we are prepared to do for Friday if there is heavy traffic due to the cancellations on Thursday, is we are prepared with extra passes and extra drivers if we need to add extra schedules just to accommodate everybody to get them where they need to go,” Veronesi noted.

Buses are not the only ones getting ready for the storm. Drivers in Western Mass. are changing their plans around too.

“I was supposed to help my friend move on Thursday but I told him I'm not going to the mountains of Connecticut tomorrow so I'm going to go today,” said John Tuckey of Springfield.

Drivers were gassing up just to make sure they have plenty of fuel to ride out the storm.

“All the way just to be sure. I mean we don't drive that much so I think it'll be okay,” said Michelle Steger of Longmeadow.

