Community groups meet with local legislators to discuss signs of drug addiction in teens

As heroin and painkiller addictions continue to cripple the Baystate, those affected by overdose tragedies are taking action.

Community groups gathered with the Hampden County District Attorney to show parents what to look for, and to make sure their teenagers don’t fall victim to addiction.

Those groups were a joined by a local father who had a difficult story to tell; a story that he hopes will save a life.

It was a speech that Kirk Jonah never thought he'd have to give.



"It's minute by minute, hour by hour, and then day by day, and the next thing you know ten months and 2 days have passed," said Jonah.



Kirk lost his son to a heroin overdose 308 days ago.



"The phone call came, I was asked to go home, and there he was," said Johnson.



Jack Jonah was a graduate of West Springfield High School, taking classes at Holyoke Community College. Heroin cut his life short at just 19 years old.



"Everyone knew him, but for all the right reasons. Jack was an artist, and a happy kid, and he had a nice group of friends. Nothing extraordinary stuck out to us when we saw Jack as a high school student,” said Michael Richard, the Superintendent of West Springfield High School.



On Wednesday, his father spoke about Jonah's death publicly for the first time about working through the pain, and to give parents a message they need to hear.



"There were no signs to us. It was a complete surprise by everybody in the family, complete surprise to all his friends, we never saw it coming," Jonah continued.



Kirk joined the West Springfield Care Coalition and the Hampden County Addiction Task Force for "Hidden in Plain Sight" at the Holyoke Mall.

The display showed the average teenagers bedroom and outlined to parents just how easy it is to hide drugs like heroin or prescription pills inside.



“This is an effort to talk to parents, to educate their kids, and also be aware of what might be coming, and maybe stop it before it starts," Jonah noted.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni stressed that no one is immune to the dangers of addiction which can strike when you least expect it.



“We understand that this is a disease, it's not a moral failing, it's not a parental failing, it's a disease," said Attorney Gulluni.



Having seen the effects of addiction first-hand, Kirk stressed one thing to parents above all else; the backpack.



"That's what's important. Because that backpack they take with them everywhere they go. They take it to their room, they take it to their car, that's kind of where the stuff is," said Jonah.



One thing every parent can do is keep an open and productive dialogue with their teenager to ensure that they never get that dreaded call.

