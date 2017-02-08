Plow crews in Westfield say they're ready for the big storm

Local cities and towns are getting their plows and sanders ready to clear the roads for Thursday’s Nor’Easter.

Snow storms are no stranger to Western Mass. and the Westfield Department of Public Works is preparing for the snow like they would any other storm.

The trucks are ready to go and crews are on standby for when the snow starts falling.

“Preparation for all storms is kind of the same. Each is a little bit unique but the preparation is the same and it's the duration as far as if it's more the amounts it's just more time involved,” said Francis Cain, the Assistant Director of Westfield DPW.

Cain said that five inches or a foot doesn't matter too much to the way they prepare. It just means extra time needed to clean up.

The Westfield DPW has technology that allow’s for them to call on contracted plows and keep track of how long they are on the road.

“Typically from a plowable event such as this one is predicted to be probably in the area of 65 contracted plows and probably somewhere upwards of 20 or so city assets,” Cain noted.

Cain said its not unusual for a plow to have to clear the same road multiple times if the snow is coming down fast and he asks that people are patient.

“We would advise that people stay off the roads and do the best they can to not impede plow operations and wait until the events over,” Cain noted.

The DPW wants to remind people that it is not okay to shovel the snow into the road when they are clearing their driveways and businesses.

Always give plows the space they need in order for them to do their jobs so that everyone is safe.

