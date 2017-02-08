Number of flu cases rise in Western Mass

Doctors at Baystate Medical Center said they've seen such an influx of flu cases over the last couple of weeks.

Since then, they have instituted visitor restrictions effective immediately.

The last time Baystate imposed those restrictions was two years ago.

Baystate's infection control chief, certified RN, Mary Ellen Scales, said the flu season has hit in a big way.

“We're seeing a lot of patients. We saw almost 200 last week and they come in through the community, through the clinics, the ED and not all of those are admitted. We haven't even seen the downward trend yet so the arrow is still in the upward direction,” said Scales.

She said it's the highest number of confirmed cases they've seen since 2014.

In order to provide the safest environment possible for patients, visitor restrictions are in place effective immediately.

“We're looking at visitor restrictions because we know people are well meaning but they don't understand that they can pass it to the people in the hospital, and people can pass it for up to two days before they feel really ill,” Scales noted.

Also in effect: No more than two visitors at a time, and no children under the age of 14.

“Anybody who's under the age of 14 often times they don't want to say that they're not feeling good because they don't want to miss out on going to the hospital,” Scales continued.

The good news is, even though the number of cases is up this year's vaccine is proving to be extremely effective. So, according to Scales, it could be a lot worse.

“The vaccine this year is a very good match we have a 96-percent match with flu a strains and a 94% match with flu B,” Scales noted.

There's still time to get your flu shot. This year's flu season is expected to last through March.

The vaccine takes about 2 weeks to become effective.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.