Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad offers couples free dinner for Valentine's Day

Love is in the air as people plan their Valentine’s Day plans for February 14th.

So this week, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad went out to find those lucky lovers deserving of a free night out this year to the Delaney House in Holyoke.

"Do you have plans yet this year?”

“Yes to take my wife out to dinner."

“Well it is your lucky day. On behalf of the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad and Western Mass News, we'd like to give you $100 to the Delaney House for you and your wife for Valentine’s Day.”

It was a good day for several others.

Like a lucky couple celebrating their love for over three decades.

Meeting in school when they were younger, these western Mass natives were elated the Surprise Squad gave them a night out to one of their favorite local spots.

