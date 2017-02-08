Wilbraham PD mourns the life of police dog Charon

The Wilbraham Police Department is in mourning after losing one of their K-9 officers over the weekend.

Police Officer Joe Brewer said his canine partner, Officer Charon passed away after he progressively came down with an illness.

Brewer said the canine was recently about to transition into retirement, and was looking forward to having Charon as a pet.

He said Officer Charon’s strength was in locating narcotics, as he worked alongside local tasks forces and federal agencies. He also would assist officers in locating missing and wanted persons.

“He always had a knack for knowing when I needed extra attention and would nuzzle up, or swat me with a paw, and give the biggest and wettest kisses ever,” said Officer Brewer.

