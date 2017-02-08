Easthampton man pleads guilty to multiple child pornography charges

James J. Smith, 38 of Easthampton, pleaded guilty to six counts of child pornography distribution today in U.S. District Court in Springfield.

In the plea, Smith admitted to one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Upon a search of his home, officers recovered Smith’s cellphone which contained nearly 110 images of child pornography, including pictures of a known eight-year-old girl.

He was also found to have frequently discuss sexual abuse of children in a Craigslist correspondence with multiple people.

Smith can potentially face 120 months and 151 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release if the court accepts the plea agreement.

Smith is scheduled for sentencing for May 4.

