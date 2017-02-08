Amherst home invasion suspects arraigned

Two suspects in connection with an armed home invasion in Amherst last year appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Stephanos Georgiadias and John Niemic III were arraigned in Eastern Hampshire Superior Court on multiple charges that stem from the incident that occurred on South East Street in October of 2016.

Georgiadis, 25, of Hadley faced charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His bail was set at $10,000 cash with conditions. He is set to be back in court on March 8.

Niemic III, 29, of Sunderland was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and home invasion. His bail was set at $5,000 cash with the same conditions as Georgiadis. He is due back in court on March 31.

A third defendant, Patrick Bemben, 25, of Hadley was previously arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court.

All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

