Businesses in western Mass closing in preparation for Thursday's storm

In preparation for tomorrow's storm, many businesses and restaurants have already decided to close tomorrow, but some said they'll stay open.

Many area doctor and dentist offices will also be closed.

Downtown Springfield will look a lot different tomorrow night.

Some businesses have already decided to close, while others said it will be a game day decision depending on how much snow we get throughout the day.

"We always hope to during this time of year, prepare for storms. We keep an eye on the weather."

Businesses and restaurants are making their final plans ahead of Thursday's snowstorm, watching the forecast and making sure staff is on stand-by.

"We kind of play it by ear. Depending on how big or small the storm is going to be, or how early or late it's going to hit. We try never to close, especially a barbecue place like us, because we have to plan a day in advance for food."

Theodore's in Downtown Springfield said that as long as the delivery trucks can get to the restaurant, they should be okay.

"We'll have someone here to receive the orders. That's kind of our job to be here no matter what."

Aside from schools, there are however a number of businesses that have already decided to close.

A handful of doctors, dentist offices, and a dance studio in Agawam and Springfield.

With many places expected to be closed, people stocked up on food and snow gear Wednesday, anticipating being stuck inside all day.

"There's just no end to what they throw in their carriage while they're shopping in preparation of this snowstorm. They just want to have the food in the house."

As the day goes on tomorrow, there will be more places closing.

