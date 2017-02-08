Eversource prepares for heavy outages following winter storm

Eversource said they’re hoping for the best, but are ready for the worst.

They already have their crews on standby, ready to go.

“We're ready for the storm,” said spokesperson Priscilla Ress.

With strong gusty winds and lots of snow in the forecast, Eversource said they’re already monitoring the conditions.

“We've got all of our line crews ready to go. We have tree contractors ready to go at the first sign of trouble.”

Ress also said that their system is resilient and they’ve been working to keep trees away from power lines.

But there’s only so much they can do, especially when many trees have been weakened by the drought.

“This is a system designed to take heavy snow high winds and ice, but it’s the trees and they’re the number one causes of outages.”

Ress said that if you do see downed wires, stay away from them and call 9-1-1 immediately.

“No one really knows if there’s electricity still in those wires and other factors around those wires that can conduct electricity.”

You should also give Eversource a call if you’re power goes out, and have spare flashlights in your house in case you do lose electricity.

Eversource lineworkers and tree crews will be ready to assist with safely restoring power to customers affected by storm-related outages.

Eversource customers should report power outages online at Eversource.com, or by calling 1-800-592-2000 in Eastern Mass. and 1-877-659-6326 in Western Mass.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.