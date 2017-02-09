Major storm continues to move out but more snow on the way

Our major snowstorm that dumped over a foot of snow to the area continues to spin away but of course the clean up continues so be sure to take it slow and allow for plenty of extra time this morning! It will be bright but very cold and still windy today too. There may be a bit of blow snowing. Also, make sure to grab the sunglasses as well this morning. There will be lots of solar glare with the fresh snow pack and sunshine. Temperatures today will only reach into the upper teens and lower 20's.

Our next system move in tonight but this one is much weaker and will bring light snow mostly overnight through early Saturday morning. It looks as though we could see 1-3" of light fluffy snow. The timing would be from 9 PM to 9 AM, off and on. It will not be as cold or windy tonight with temperatures holding steady.

Readings will moderate tomorrow as well with highs into the middle 30's however there will be a good deal of lingering clouds. Another storm, this one with more potential arrives on Sunday. The track for this storm, as it cuts across southern New England will keep some mixing possible with rain to start, then changing to snow heading into Sunday night. Accumulation is possible for Sunday night through Monday morning, but specific amounts are still uncertain at this time. This system will deepen into a powerful storm but it may be a bit to late in doing so (In the Gulf of Maine) to give western Mass a significant amount of snow. Stay tuned!

