Offices for non-essential state employees closed due to impending storm

The impending snowstorm has forced the state's governor to close some state offices.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced that offices for non-emergency executive branch employees will be closed on Thursday.

Baker noted that the forecast is "is expected to create hazardous driving conditions across many parts of the Commonwealth" and asked residents to stay off the roads so that crews can work to clear the streets.

The governor's administration is also keeping in contact with MEMA, MassDOT, Mass. State Police, and the National Weather Service to monitor the forecast and the conditions.

Find the latest First Warning forecast on the Weather page of westernmassnews.com or on the Weather tab on the Western Mass News app.

Stay on top of the latest traffic conditions. Check out the Traffic page of westernmassnews.com or the Traffic tab on the Western Mass News app.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.