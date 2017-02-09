MassDOT working to keep state's roads clear

Crews are hitting the roads across the state to help keep ahead of Thursday's Nor'easter.

MassDOT said Thursday that as of 6 a.m., they have over 1,900 crews treating the state highways and plowing has begun in the Berkshires.

The department has 250,000 tons of salt, 500,000 gallons of liquid deicer, and 4,000 pieces of equipment at their disposal.

Also, all Registry of Motor Vehicle offices are closed. People can still visit the agency's website for information and many transactions.

If anyone has to head out Thursday, you are urged to take your time and use caution.

