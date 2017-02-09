Drivers urged to stay off Massachusetts roads as storm hits

BOSTON (AP) - Gov. Charlie Baker is urging people to stay off Massachusetts roads as the biggest snowstorm of the winter moves across the state during the morning commute.

The Republican said Thursday roads need to be clear so plows and sanders can do their work and emergency vehicles can make their way around.

The state activated its emergency management bunker in Framingham to coordinate the response to the storm that's expected to drop a foot or more of snow in some areas. The National Weather Service even issues a blizzard warning for coastal areas south of Boston.

Hundreds of departures from Logan Airport were canceled and airport officials were urging travelers to check with their airline. The state's utilities were preparing for power outages and the state's court system closed for the day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.