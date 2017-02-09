Peter Pan, PVTA bus service affected by Nor'easter

The Nor'easter caused travel headaches across the northeast, including for mass transit.

Peter Pan announced Wednesday cancellations on dozens of routes to destinations including Boston, New York City, Hartford, Providence, Cape Cod, Albany, and Vermont.

The company said late Thursday that all service north of New York City will resume at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Also, due to the weather conditions, the PVTA stopped bus service by 1:30 p.m. Thursday and no buses operated after 1:30 p.m.

