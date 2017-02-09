Western Mass Snow Totals

Western Mass' first major winter storm in the last two years has really piled snow up across the area.
These snow totals are preliminary and will be updated as new information comes into the Western Mass News newsroom.
Snow Totals:
Hampden County
Ludlow - 18"
Westfield - 17"
Hampden - 16.5"
Springfield - 16"
Southwick - 16"
Agawam - 16"
East Longmeadow - 15.5"
West Springfield - 15"
Monson - 14.5"
Indian Orchard - 13"
Holyoke - 12"
Wilbraham - 20"
Longmeadow - 12.5"
Franklin County
Leverett - 11"
Deerfield - 8"
Orange - 14"
Heath - 10"
Whately - 9.2"
Hampshire County
Granby - 17.2"
Belchertown - 15.5"
Amherst - 15"
South Hadley - 14"
Hatfield - 14"
Ware - 13.6"
Florence - 9"
Cummington - 6"
Worthington - 5.9"
Berkshire County
North Adams - 14"
Lexon - 13.5"
Hancock - 12"
Great Barrington - 9.7"
Pittsfield - 9.5"
