Several roads closed in Amherst

Amherst police have closed several roads from disabled vehicles in the area.

The roads that are currently closed include Main Street, North Pleasant Street, and West at Crocker Farm School.

Vehicles, busses and trucks that are disabled are blocking roads. Main, No. Pleasant and West@Crocker Farm School. Get off the roads. — AmherstMApolice (@AmherstMApolice) February 9, 2017

Police are urging those that don't need to travel, to stay off the roads to avoid any accidents.

If your reading this,it means that you are not driving.Thank goodness. For those driving,please get off the roads unless it is an emergency — AmherstMApolice (@AmherstMApolice) February 9, 2017

