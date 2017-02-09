Several roads closed in Amherst - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Several roads closed in Amherst

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Amherst police have closed several roads from disabled vehicles in the area. 

The roads that are currently closed include Main Street, North Pleasant Street, and West at Crocker Farm School. 

Police are urging those that don't need to travel, to stay off the roads to avoid any accidents. 

