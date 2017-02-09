Storm impacting flights at Bradley Airport

Flights across the northeast are being impacted by Thursday's storm.

Officials at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, CT reports that about 50 percent of incoming and outgoing flights have been cancelled by the airlines.

The airport will be closed from 12 to 2 p.m. to allow for crews to continue working to remove snow.

Those with flights or are expecting an arrival are urged to check with your airline for your flight status.

Updates on the conditions at the airfield are also being posted to Bradley's Twitter feed and Facebook page.

