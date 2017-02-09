Nor'easter poses difficult decision for local businesses

It was a snow day for some and a trying commute for others.

Local businesses had to make some tough decisions during the storm.



The roads have been very difficult throughout the day and businesses had to make the choice to stay open or close up.



"I'm pretty surprised," said Amanda Clark-Martin of Granby.



As Mother Nature dumped inches of snow, many people enjoyed a snow day at home. Tricky roads and slippery conditions made it tough for those who hit the road.



Governor Charlie Baker urged drivers to stay home, but some employers kept their doors open.



Employees at the Holyoke Mall reported to work this morning. We spoke to one woman, who asked to have her identity concealed, who was outraged when her boyfriend was called into work.



"I could barely get here on my way and it was just very dangerous and we were calling all morning. We were a bit surprised of why we were even choosing to be open," said that woman, who didn't want to be identified.



We also talked to a manager at Hobby Lobby in Holyoke.



"I left my house at 5 a.m. I live in Litchfield County in Connecticut. I drove into my store and now, I'm going to close it," said Nick Dehippolytis from Hobby Lobby.

They felt the road conditions were just too tough to remain open.



"Working with my district manager, calling the competition, looking at the weather report, and mall personnel," Dehippolytis added.



We swung by Petco at Holyoke Crossing and found that they were open.

Both Holyoke and Hampshire Mall decided after all to shut its doors around 1 p.m.



The roads continue to be difficult. Western Mass News is monitoring the conditions and will have the latest on-air and online.

