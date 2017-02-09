Northampton DPW gives us an inside look at a plow truck

With all this snow falling today, we thought we’d give you a different way of looking at it.

Department of Public Works crews have been working for hours - some of them since 3 a.m. - and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

A storm like today’s is stressful for DPW crews, but it’s also fun for some of them. Working inside a city plow truck is an important job to keep the roads safe for you.

Rich Parasiliti has worked for the Northampton Department of Public Works for 28 years.



“I have to say winter is my favorite time of year," Parasiliti said.



Parasiliti also knows the city well.

"You see parked cars on the side of the road here and these are all Smith students that hopefully will get the message before midnight comes around or their cars could be towed, but for the most part, Smith does a really good job sending out communications about snow emergencies," Parasiliti explained.



A parking ban goes into effect at midnight, but crews work to clear the roads as much as they can before then.

“The roads are gonna be quite messy very quickly because of the amount of snow that’s falling per hour," Parasiliti noted.



Parasiliti said that as far as Thursday’s storm goes, people did a good job staying off the roads.



"I anticipate this storm is gonna hopefully end sometime this afternoon or early this evening," Parasiliti said.



Parasiliti added that crews will finish cleaning tonight and for many, a snow day off is a lot of fun - as long as you’re dressed appropriately.



“Double hat, gloves, long johns," said Lorenzo Gadson of Northampton.

DPW officials said that they're happy this storm ended so early in the day, giving them more time for cleanup.

