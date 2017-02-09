Northampton officials warning people to stay off roads

In Northampton, some people are doing their best to enjoy the snow day.

In the meantime, the city is in a state of emergency and police are asking people to stay off the roads.

However, that didn't stop some people from being a bit creative to take advantage of all this white!

We saw people out and about walking around the downtown area all day long.

That's exactly what police are asking you to do - if you need to go out, they say you shouldn't use your car.

"It's just so New England. I love living in Massachusetts," said Cecelia Buckley of Northampton.

Buckley had to work from home during the snow storm.

"I left my power cord at the office, so I'm walking to the office to pick it up. It's probably another 15 minutes. It's down on Hawley Street," Buckley noted.

However, not everyone working Thursday was so cheery about it.

"I'm a nurse and I had to pick up medication that was a new order that we had to have today, so good thing I have a good vehicle for it," said Cyndy Gillen of Northampton.

Gillen spent more time outside in the weather than she'd like.

"Just from the hospital to here, I had to pull over and wipe off my wipers. My wipers weren't keeping up with the snow," Gillen added.

Northampton, like many cities and towns across western mass, was ready for more than a foot of snow.

"We're obviously busy like every other community in Massachusetts right now, in New England. We're expecting 10 to 14 inches of snow. We have 55 plow truck drivers out right now," said Rich Parasiliti with the Northampton DPW.

The Northampton Department of Public Works has been asking drivers all day to stay off the roads and try to avoid parking on busy streets.

"In a big truck, you can't stop very quickly, so we just ask people to be mindful of their surroundings given the fact it's wet conditions, it's not only hard for them to see, it's hard for us to see folks, as well," Parasiliti added.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.