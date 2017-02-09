Snow causes slow travel conditions on the Mass. Pike

Drivers that were out on the Mass Pike during Thursday's Nor'easter made sure to stop in Ludlow to warm up before heading back out on the road.

White out conditions, whipping winds, and heavy snowfall made driving conditions very difficult for anyone that had to be out during the storm.



The Mass Pike speed limit dropped to 40 MPH and it was for good reason.

The DOT and State police asked that no one be on the road who didn't have to be.

While plows were out, the snow couldn't help by fly everywhere from the extreme wind gusts.

"I'm trying to get back home. I don't know if I'm going to make it. It's pretty bad out there. The visibility is down maybe a couple of dozen yards a lot of cars pulled over the side of the road just not moving right now," said one western Mass. resident.

There were a number of reported accidents across the region on Thursday. The DOT urges drivers to be careful, and asks to not crowd the plows in order for those crews to do their jobs.

