Crews work diligently to clear streets in Springfield

The Springfield Department of Public Works Snow Patrol was busy as the winter weather hit Western Mass. hard on Thursday.

The city was on a mission to get the roads cleared as soon as possible. Over the course of the day, over 100 snow plows took to the streets.

That number includes big city plows and independent contractors in their pickup trucks.

At the DPW they have two large monitors that show locations from 30 different traffic cameras set up throughout the city.

It gives officials a birds eye view of Springfield.

The biggest problem has been the number of vehicles whether it be cars, trucks , buses, and even ambulances that got stuck out on the roads

The snow was coming down at two inches an hour at times which made road conditions treacherous.

