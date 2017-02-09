Local businesses negatively impacted by Thursday's storm

The snowfall has certainly kept people away from wanting to go out and brace the winter weather.

Some of the shops at the Riverdale Center in West Springfield were closed on Thursday, but Table and Vine remained open although they are closing early.

Tom Gamache from Ludlow said his drive to the plaza "wasn't that bad, I left pretty early this morning around 7:30 a.m. and the snow has just started coming down pretty good."

A number of plows have been coming down on Route 5 making sure the roads are clear and safe for drivers.

