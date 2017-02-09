Ludlow residents cleanup driveways following 18 inches of snow

One of the hardest hit areas in Western Mass is the town of Ludlow.

They got nearly 18 inches of snow today.

Tonight, the cleanup began as people were out shoveling and snowblowing their driveways.

People in town said they were happy it's the light and fluffy kind.

"The shoveling isn't too bad. I got a snowblower," said John Henriques.

As the town dug out from nearly a foot and a half of snow from Thursday's storm, people are finding any way they can to get the shoveling done.

"I got home and I just couldn't even walk in the house or anything. Everything was completely buried," said Fabio Conceicao.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.