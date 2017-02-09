Northampton DPW crews work through the night to treat roads

Road crews across Western Mass are working hard through the night to clear the roads for an easy and safe commute to work and school tomorrow.

Most cities and towns picked up well over a foot of snow.

Temps dropping overnight with gusty winds made the clean-up a bit more challenging.

When a storm of this magnitude hits, there’s no rest for DPW crews.

“The schools were closed. A lot of local banks closed and city hall closed, so a lot of people that would normally be traveling on the roadways are not, which makes our jobs a lot easier,” said Rich Parasiliti.

Rich Parasiliti of the Northampton DPW has been working since 3 a.m. and won’t be done until after 11 p.m.

“The parking ban does not take effect until midnight tonight, so people are allowed to park on the city streets until midnight.”

Once people are off the streets, the overnight crews can plow more easily. If you don’t move your car tonight, you could be towed.

“It’s the unknown of everyone else that is difficult when plowing, because people are very impatient-- they don’t like to wait for plowing to finish.”

He said the morning commute will likely be slow as temps drop overnight, creating a hard pack in the roads.

That’s why he’s been following a plan all day and night.

“Every route has set streets with plows, but it’s the main roads first, and then the secondary after that.”

The goal, he said, was to have all of these busy roads and residential areas cleaned up for a smooth commute Friday morning.

“It’s been going really well. We’re obviously very busy like every other community in Massachusetts right now.”

As temps drop into single digits tonight, ice starts becoming an issue, but traffic will help the salt work.

Expect a slow commute tomorrow and take your time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.