Light snow tonight, then more plowable snow Sunday

Light snow continues across our area overnight.

This storm, a Clipper, is relatively weak compared to what we dealt with yesterday. Roughly 2-3 inches of dry, fluffy snow are expected across all of western Mass by Saturday morning.

By sunrise, snow showers will be ending and low temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens. Expect a quiet afternoon with a light breeze, partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s.

Winter Storm Watches have already been issued ahead of our next storm, which will bring a good amount of precipitation to the area.

Timing: Beginning mid-morning Sunday and ending before sunrise Monday.

Amounts: 4-8 inches for the valley. Some mixing may occur briefly south of the Mass Pike. 8-12 inches north of Northampton through all of Franklin and Berkshire Counties. The hills are most likely to see amounts of a foot.

Nature: This will be a heavy, wet snow due to temperatures in the low 30s much of the day.

Travel: Conditions will deteriorate very quickly late Sunday morning. Heavy snow will fall through out the afternoon and evening, piling up through late Sunday night. Travel will be very dangerous due to high amounts of snow and low visibility.

Impacts: Power outages are possible from this storm due to the heavy, wet nature of the snow. Winds will increase Sunday night and Monday with gusts to 30-40mph. Cancellations of activities Sunday afternoon and night are likely. Delays or cancellations for Monday morning are possible as well.

We are looking at another potential storm for Thursday, but right now confidence on that is pretty low. Overall, our weather pattern remains active with seasonable temperatures through much of next week.

