Authorities arrest two in Chicopee homicide investigation

An investigation continues after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Chicopee.

Chicopee police officers responded to the area of 74 Ann Street at around 1:09 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police found 44-year-old Kevin Blanton had suffered a gunshot wound. Paramedics administered first-aid to Blanton before an ambulance arrived.

He was transported to Baystate Medical Center, and was pronounced dead moments later.

Detectives from the State Police Detective Unit and the Chicopee Police Department were able to identify two suspects early into the homicide investigation.

Michael Brawner, 29, and Sorheyddi Colondres, 33, both of Springfield were placed under arrest in connection with Blanton’s murder.

Brawner of 1215 Carew Street in Springfield was charged with:

-Murder

-Discharge of a Firearm w/in 500' of a Dwelling

-Possession of a Firearm w/out an FID Card

-Possession of Ammunition w/out an FID Card

-Possession of a Firearm to Commit a Felony

-Misleading a Police Investigator

Colondres of 1215 Carew Street was charged with:

-Accessory after the fact

-Mislead a Police Investigator

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's Office reports the homicide was not random, and it is still an active investigation.

Information on a possible motive has not been released at this time.

Both suspects will be arraigned in Chicopee District Court.

