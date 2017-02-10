Thursday's storm may have positive impact on Westfield's drought

Westfield came in third place in western Massachusetts from Thursday's storm with snow totals reaching 17 inches, just behind Ludlow with 18 inches and East Longmeadow with 19 inches.

Some people may not like the snow or maybe just the part where they have to clean it all up, but it could have a positive impact on the drought.

Westfield is just one city in western Massachusetts that has been in a drought since last summer. Luckily, this snowfall is actually a good thing for overcoming the drought.



Many across the area are already sick of the winter.



"[We have some more snow coming tonight, did you know that?] Yeah, well, not as bad as this," said Kenny Bein of Westfield.



However, it turns out the snow may actually have a positive impact on the city of Westfield.



“This stuff, it’s not helping us now, but it’s gonna melt and I’m looking forward to drinking it," said Francis Cain with the Westfield Department of Public Works.



Westfield has taken the Granville Reservoir -- its main source of water - offline several times since the drought began in order to conserve water.



“It kind of depends on how slowly it melts, but typically, this’ll melt slowly and you’ll have a snow pack that’ll fill the reservoir up gradually and controlled," Cain added.



The reservoir reached historically low levels in the fall. Officials said that snowfall might even be more affective at filling it back up than the rain.



“In the end result, it’s all the same. It’s just that the snow comes down kind of like a bank, if you will, then you have this reserve that as it melts it fills up the reservoir. A rain event, that’s gonna be like a one or two inch kind of thing then it’s over and done. The snow is more of a reserve,” Cain explained.



If we were to see a day of record highs, the snow would all melt quickly, bringing the reservoir back up to higher levels.



With more snow in the forecast, this could all be good news for the city of Westfield.

