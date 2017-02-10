Westfield residents digging out from over a foot of snow

Many parts of western Massachusetts saw well over a foot of snow on Thursday.

Folks are still digging themselves out today and they’re getting prepared for more snow tonight.

Over in Westfield, they got 17 inches of snow.

Driving around Westfield today, we saw everyone just trying to dig themselves out and the wind today hasn’t helped with clean-up. It kind of feels like it’s still snowing.



“It’s going so-so, lot of snow, too much," said Joe Bacile.



Bacile spent Friday clearing out his driveway.



“All at once, snow was coming. I own this house for 15 years, I’m the owner of the house. Every year, I gotta do this," Bacile added.



Bacile is just one Westfield resident trying to dig himself out of the 17 inches of snow that fell here yesterday.



“As with anything, after the initial storm, you do have to go back and re-do it, especially with blowing and drifting snow, but I think it’s going very well," said Francis Cains with Westfield's Department of Public Works.

The Westfield Department of Public Works is working hard to clear the roads before more snow falls on western Massachusetts and residents are doing the same thing.



“It’s going good. It was a little wet underneath here on the black-top yesterday. It was wet underneath, so it started freezing up inside, so I sprayed it with windshield defrost," said Kenny Bein.

Bein started snow-blowing at 7:30 a.m. Friday. By noon, he’d made some progress once he warmed up his snowblower.



“I left it in the sun for a while and now, it’s working good," Bein explained.



The roads, still not great, kept lots of residents home for a second snow day.



Many thought Thursday’s snowstorm might turn out to be like recent forecasts that didn’t pan out.



“I didn’t expect it at first, but then when it started coming down real heavy, it worked out," Bein added.



