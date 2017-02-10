Snow and frigid temps cause problems for drivers

It has been a busy day for towing services as they continue to aid drivers impacted by Thursday's snowstorm.

Whether it was getting stuck in the snow, or cars not starting at all, AAA and other local towing have had double the calls of a normal day.



A car starting was the sound of relief for Ethan Campbell this morning. He was heading to work yesterday despite the snow, only when he turned the key, it wouldn't fire.



"Just some faint clicking. It was like a 'oh crap', this really sucks, so I went inside and called AAA right away," Campbell explained.



Many drivers like Campbell had problems in this snowstorm, one way or another.

Interstate Towing in Chicopee works directly with AAA Pioneer Valley. They get many of their calls from them, but yesterday, they were taking calls for emergencies only - 170 of them. There were so many, it was hard to keep up.



"We had a full deck. Every truck we had was loaded, day and night. It was just very busy. A lot of guys put in extra hours and it was very appreciated," said Chris Fontaine, general manager of Interstate Towing.



Yesterday was all about winching and towing. Today, though, is all about batteries. The frigid temps only make it more difficult to get the car started.



"This morning has been very busy. The zero temperatures hurt batteries," Campbell added.



Campbell said that his battery is only three years old and AAA said that most should last about five years. Campbell's car had been sitting for a full day without starting, and in the extreme cold, that's all it takes.

Both Interstate and AAA said that they received double the calls of a normal winter day - over 350 calls to AAA alone.



Thankfully, Campbell's issue was a quick fix. He went out to get a new battery right away, but in the future, he will be more aware in the conditions and hopes drivers will be extra cautious in the next storm.



"Definitely take it slow, be patient, don't hit the gas too hard or slam on the brakes," Campbell noted.



AAA said that the best thing to do when it comes to batteries and frigid temperatures is to start your car at least once a day if you are not going to be using it, and like many, they didn't use their car for 24 hours after this storm started yesterday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.