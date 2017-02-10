Residents reminded to help dig out snow-covered fire hydrants

Now that the snow has fallen and many people taking today to clean up, some forget that fire hydrants need to be cleared off as well.

In Northampton, as well as other towns across Massachusetts, it’s a local law to clean around fire hydrants if it is near your property.

While fire departments takes care as many as they can, they need the public’s help.

"If there is a fire at your house or in your neighborhood, we have a limited amount of water and we need to tie into the fire hydrants to get more water, so we can do our jobs properly," said Northampton Deputy Fire Chief William Millin.

If firefighters can't get to a hydrant and have to shovel it out, that takes precious minutes away from being able to fight a fire and save a home.

Northampton resident Diane Porcella said that it's best for everyone’s safety if people pitch in.

"I think it's important to help each other out and it's a lot of snow and the city is doing its best to keep up with the roads and sidewalks and we all have to do our part to keep us all safe," Porcella added.

When shoveling out a hydrant, it doesn’t require too much, but there are some guidelines that firefighters ask people follow

"The general rule is about three feet on each side, so that we can hook up our hoses to it. If you can see it from the street, dig out a path so we can get to it," Millin noted.

Once the hydrant is shoveled, neighborhoods can sleep good knowing that they will be safe if tragedy were to strike.

"I think it's pretty important. I think it's a part of being a neighbor. It's a part of being a neighborhood. Shoveling out a fire hydrant is something we should all pitch in and do," Porcella explained.

