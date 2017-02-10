Local car dealers facing daunting task of clearing lots facing Thursday's storm

Maybe you had your driveway and a car or two to uncover from Thursday's storm.

Well, try scraping off 500 cars and have them sparkling clean and "show room ready" within 24 hours. That's exactly what local car dealerships are going through.

The plow trucks at Gary Rome Hyundai have been hitting the pavement non-stop since yesterday.



"It's a mammoth task. We have over 500 cars on the property and every car has to be cleaned, every car has to be moved, and it's got to be plowed down to the pavement, then they have to be all moved back," said Gary Rome,

Think about that - each and every one of the cars on the lot has to be cleaned off, shoveled out, and in some cases, pushed out...then moved to make way for a plow...then moved back...row after row after row.



"All hands on deck, there's no snow days here. Everybody's here. They do a good job orchestrating it. They have it down to a science," Rome explained.



There is definitely not much sleep for these guys.



"I think we have about 14 in total that are working to move every car, clean up every car, plow, and then when that's done, then the bucket loader needs to come in and move the large piles. Otherwise, it takes up too much real estate and we lose our parking spaces," Rome added.



Lost real estate on the lot could mean lost revenue.



"It really shuts us down and people cancel their service appointments and of course, people need a day or so to clean off their two cars and we need a day and a half to clean off the 500 that are on the lot and it takes people another day to get back into the swing of things, so really, a snow storm can shut us down for a week," Rome said.



Needless to say, Rome is not too excited about snow in this weekend's forecast.



"No, I'm not, but I'm very positive. Every day is one day closer to spring," Rome noted.

