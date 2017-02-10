Springfield road conditions cause problems for residents and plow crews

Old man winter dumped more than a foot of snow on Western Massachusetts and caused slick road conditions on Friday.



As people started their morning commute, the roads were still a hassle and posed challenges for many, especially in Springfield.

"We always get the feeling that it's going to be a bad snow storm, and then it's never actually a really bad snow storm. But this time it really was a bad storm," said Marcus Smith of Springfield.



Chris Cignoli from Springfield's Department of Public Works said Thursday's storm posed unique challenges.



"It was really the intensity of getting the 12.5 inches, in 5 hours. Trying to keep up with that on the main routes when it dumps down all at once," said Cignoli.



A parking ban in Springfield went into effect throughout the storm in order to give plows a chance to safely clear the roads.

"Illegal parking is a massive problem in the city of Springfield," Cignoli noted.



Violaters made it difficult for equipment to maneuver through city streets.



"If we had unlimited police officers and towing, we could have ticketed 5,000 people and towed 2,000 cars," Cignoli continued.



Officials said nearly 380 tickets were issued during the snow storm and dozens of vehicles were towed.

The cost tallied up to nearly $250,000.



Plow drivers and public works crews worked tirelessly through the night.

"We've been working since I'd say six o'clock this morning and we started plowing last night at 11. I haven't slept yet. We've been going straight at it," said Jerome Whitsett, a plow driver at DB Landscaping.



While the city is still cleaning up city streets they are asking for your help to keep things clear.



"It just creates confusion. It's better to just clear the roads, let us do our thing, and they'll be on the roads shortly," Whitsett noted.

