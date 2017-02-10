Crews keep snow stored away at the Big E

The snow cleanup continued, and many in Western Mass. are bracing for more snow this upcoming weekend.

After crews in West Springfield plowed snow, they put it on the fairgrounds at the Big E.

The town has already issued a parking ban starting at 10 o'clock Friday night and heading into the weekend.

Mayor William Riechelt said the town is moving the snow around, trying to make room for more as best they can.

The Big E does allow the town to use their property to store excess snow but the snow removal can get expensive very quickly.



"We haven't really started trucking yet because that gets expensive because we have to bring in other contractors with tri axles so we've been pushing around what we have since this is the first storm," said Mayor Riechelt.

The Mayor wants to thank the people of West Springfield for doing their part in clearing the snow on Thursday.

He said for the amount of snow the town received, they really didn't see any issues.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.