MA man looks to change the way how people view Irish dance

One Massachusetts man is looking to change the way people think of Irish dance.

Scott Doherty is the Co-Creator and the lead dancer in the show called, 'Rockin Road to Dublin' that takes Irish step dancing to an entirely different level.

"I wanted to create an Irish dance show that was cool. In talking about all our ideas we kind of realized, what's cooler than rock and roll?," asked Doherty.

Doherty and Chris Smith were in the gym one day just talking when they came up with the idea of the show.

"A lot of people talk about doing things like this and they never actually do it. So we started talking to our friends and they said if you ever do it give me a call. And then we started calling up our friends like hey we are actually doing it and they were all in shock," Doherty continued.

They were doing something that no one had ever done before, by taking a traditional Irish dance show and combining it with a live rock concert, and people got behind it.

For Scott, that meant taking the show on the road at home.

"This is exciting bringing it to Massachusetts again. We have a great crowd coming tonight and just to be able to preform in Massachusetts is something special for sure," said Doherty.

This idea they came up with years ago in the gym has taken life on stage.

The show that stops in Springfield is a part of their first national tour.

"The only term I can use is that its a dream come true. There are moments during every show i cant believe that this is actually happening. To star in a show like this is cool enough, and to have created it from scratch," Doherty continued.

"Everything I have done has led me to this point. Every night its an amazing feeling. There is nothing else like it," said Chris Smith, the Co-Creator and Drum Set Player.

Making Irish dance cool, with some of the best dancers in the world. Its something you have to see to believe.

"I guarantee you if you think you've seen it all we will prove you wrong," said Doherty.



The Rockin' Road to Dublin show is Friday night at Symphony Hall.

You can check out a list of all their tour dates by visting the link here

