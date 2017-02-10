Crews work to locate gas leak near Riverdale Shops

Firefighters are working to locate a gas leak over by the Riverdale Shops in West Springfield.

The West Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News that the source is coming from somewhere outside.

They said all of the stores inside the mall were checked to see if any of the natural gas was inside, but all of the stores were cleared.

At the time of the leak a majority of the shops were closed, and customers were still being allowed inside of Stop and Shop.

Crews have not determined what type of gas is leaking in the area.

The fire department said the leak may have been caused by the cold weather or by moisture working it's way underground.

Columbia Gas was also on scene. No injuries have been reported.

Western Mass News will update this story both on-air and online as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.