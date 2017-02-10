Winter storms prompt homeowners to seek repairs for snowblowers

Snowblowers have been working overtime with a foot and a half of snow in some places Thursday.

With more snow coming tonight, and into the weekend, repair and hardware stores are busy, but there are some things you can do to help make sure your snowblower will fire up when you need it.

Most places that sell and repair snowblowers have been pretty quiet, until yesterday.

People are scrambling to make sure they're ready for the next storm.

Phones have been ringing non-stop at Taft Power Equipment in Holyoke after Thursday's snowstorm.

"We've had people out the door all day and selling snowblowers like crazy, and doing lots of repairs," said Peter Cassebeer.

General manager Peter Cassebeer said that the number one snowblower accident is people getting their hands stuck trying to clean the chute.

He said that even if you're almost done with your driveway, you should shut the snow blower off.

"You want to shut your machine down, turn the engine off, disengage everything, and use something like a stick or a small shovel to dig out the snow."

Repairs have been off the hook as well, with people realizing their snowblowers won’t start or aren’t running well. Peter attributes gasoline as the reason why.

"Our number one repair right now is cleaning carburetors and fuel tanks and fuel lines to make sure everything will run smoothly."

You should be making sure everything is tuned up and running at least once a year, just to be safe, but you probably won't have that issue over the next couple weeks.

"It's surprising how many people come to us minutes before a storm, or in the middle of a storm saying ‘I don’t understand why my snowblower doesn't work."

Peter ended with stating that there isn't one brand of snowblower that is better than the other. If you take care of the fuel and maintenance, you're in good shape.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.