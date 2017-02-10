Six Flags hosts annual job fair in Agawam

Six Flags New England is getting ready for summer! The Agawam theme park is hosting its annual job fair beginning today.
They are looking to fill 3,000 seasonal jobs ranging from admissions, culinary services, games, lifeguards, loss prevention, park services, EMT, security, entertainment, retail and rides.
Need to know information:
The fair ran from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, but will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Human Resources building at 1756 Main Street, Agawam, MA 01001.
