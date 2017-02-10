Six Flags hosts annual job fair in Agawam

Six Flags New England is getting ready for summer! The Agawam theme park is hosting its annual job fair beginning today.

They are looking to fill 3,000 seasonal jobs ranging from admissions, culinary services, games, lifeguards, loss prevention, park services, EMT, security, entertainment, retail and rides.

Need to know information:

Positions starting at $11/hr, flexible schedules, a fun atmosphere, free park admission for you and a friend and the opportunity to work at the "Coaster Capital of New England".

With over 100 attractions and New England's largest water park, Hurricane Harbor, there are a variety of positions to match every skill set.

Interested applicants must be at least 16 years old and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews, so dress to impress.

It is recommended that all interested candidates apply online at sixflagsjobs.com prior to arrival.

Entertainment auditions on Sunday, February 19, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday, February 25, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Human Resources Building. Six Flags is seeking actors, dancers, characters, superheroes, drummers and technical staff for spring and summer shows.

The fair ran from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, but will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Human Resources building at 1756 Main Street, Agawam, MA 01001.

