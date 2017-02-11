Left over flurries with strong winds today

The steady snow has ended with most spots picking up 5-8" of accumulation. We may see a few flurries or left over snow showers with an additional coating or two in the valley. However, now wind will become the story as a powerful storm deepens off the Gulf of Maine.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect today from 5 am through 7 pm for all of western Mass. Winds will be increasing this morning as low pressure continues to rapidly strengthen off the coast. Expect NW winds of 15-30 mph much of the day and gusts may occasionally reach 45 mph! Isolated to scattered power outages may result from the the strong gusty winds.

Clouds and flurries will give way to a bit of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures reach into the middle 30's. The strong winds will make it feel colder but there will be quite a bit of melting today with the combination of above freezing temperatures and February sun angle.

Tomorrow, Valentine’s Day will be dry but there will be some left over clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 30's.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking unsettled as the jet takes another dip over New England. It’s looking like low pressure will pass just north, bringing a cold front through Wednesday. Rain and snow showers are possible with this as temps may stay in the mid and upper 30 s. Behind this front Thursday we look colder and blustery as low pressure strengthens off the coast of Maine. Some snow showers may linger, but it isn’t looking like much.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.