Man dies after crashing into telephone pole in Palmer

A 62-year-old man has died after crashing into a telephone pole early Saturday morning in Palmer.

Lieutenant Burns told Western Mass News that the man was traveling southbound on North Main Street when his vehicle went through an intersection and veered off to the other side of the road and struck the telephone pole at 4:41 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still undetermined, but Lt. Burns said the man may have experience a medical episode before the accident. His identity is not being released at this time.

The telephone pole was completely destroyed, and a new pole had been replaced around 4:00 p.m.

